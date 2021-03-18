Those 65+ and comorbidities make up majority of COVID-19 deaths in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health released updated death demographic for the county Thursday.
According to public health, those 65 and older make up a majority of deaths, as well as comorbidities, or those with underlying health conditions.
As of March 18, Kern County has had 1,026 deaths due to COVID-19. Below are key findings in the updated COVID-19 death data:
- Ages 65+ continue to be the most affected age group, accounting for 67.5% of all deaths.
- The majority of deaths continue to have comorbidities. Hypertension and Diabetes are the two most common. Only 29 deaths have been reported with no comorbidities.
- Hispanics account for 59.1%, down from 60.2%, of COVID deaths.
- Males account for 59.5%, a slight decrease from the previous of 60.3% of deaths. Males are still more affected as they only account for 50.8% of the population.
COVID-19 death data is reviewed bi-weekly to determine if we have met the criteria set forth by our HIPAA statistician to release more information related to these deaths.
To see all COVID-19 demographics for the county, click here.