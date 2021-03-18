Those 65+ and comorbidities make up majority of COVID-19 deaths in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health released updated death demographic for the county Thursday.

According to public health, those 65 and older make up a majority of deaths, as well as comorbidities, or those with underlying health conditions.

As of March 18, Kern County has had 1,026 deaths due to COVID-19. Below are key findings in the updated COVID-19 death data:

Ages 65+ continue to be the most affected age group, accounting for 67.5% of all deaths.

The majority of deaths continue to have comorbidities. Hypertension and Diabetes are the two most common. Only 29 deaths have been reported with no comorbidities.

23ABC News Graphic

Hispanics account for 59.1%, down from 60.2%, of COVID deaths.

Males account for 59.5%, a slight decrease from the previous of 60.3% of deaths. Males are still more affected as they only account for 50.8% of the population.

COVID-19 death data is reviewed bi-weekly to determine if we have met the criteria set forth by our HIPAA statistician to release more information related to these deaths.

To see all COVID-19 demographics for the county, click here.