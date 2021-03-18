Menu

Those 65+ and comorbidities make up majority of COVID-19 deaths in Kern

AP
This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 14:12:12-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health released updated death demographic for the county Thursday.

According to public health, those 65 and older make up a majority of deaths, as well as comorbidities, or those with underlying health conditions.

As of March 18, Kern County has had 1,026 deaths due to COVID-19. Below are key findings in the updated COVID-19 death data:

  • Ages 65+ continue to be the most affected age group, accounting for 67.5% of all deaths.
  • The majority of deaths continue to have comorbidities. Hypertension and Diabetes are the two most common. Only 29 deaths have been reported with no comorbidities.
COVID Death Demogrpahics

  • Hispanics account for 59.1%, down from 60.2%, of COVID deaths.
  • Males account for 59.5%, a slight decrease from the previous of 60.3% of deaths. Males are still more affected as they only account for 50.8% of the population.

COVID-19 death data is reviewed bi-weekly to determine if we have met the criteria set forth by our HIPAA statistician to release more information related to these deaths.

To see all COVID-19 demographics for the county, click here.

