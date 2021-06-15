Gov. Newsom ushers in full reopening with 10 more vaccine lottery winners

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has celebrated the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions in the nation's most populated state.

The governor visited Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday to host a lottery-style selection of 10 winners who will get $1.5 million each simply for being vaccinated.

California was the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, but it has turned a page on the pandemic. Most of California’s coronavirus restrictions are over, including capacity limits at businesses, masks and social distancing.

Newsom pointed to the 40 million-plus doses of vaccine administered and the resulting plunge in cases as the reason for the reopening.

Restaurants, shopping malls, movie theaters, and most other places will be able to operate without capacity limits or social distancing requirements. However, people who want to attend indoor concerts, sporting events and other large gatherings could have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The changes align with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but counties and businesses can choose to impose more restrictive rules.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will remain under a state of emergency that grants him broad authority to issue, alter or suspend state laws and regulations.