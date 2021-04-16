16-year-old girl in stable condition following Columbus Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 16-year-old girl was injured from a shooting Thursday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of West Columbus Street, near San Dimas Street. When they arrived they discovered the teen and took her to a hospital where she is in stable condition.

There is no public suspect information to release at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.