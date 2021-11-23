Authorities identify man killed in shooting at Taco Bell on Weedpatch Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Authorities identified a man killed in a shooting Sunday at a Taco Bell on Weedpatch Highway.

Jesus Mateo De La Torre, 17, of Bakersfield, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at about 9:21 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Weedpatch Highway, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. He was taken to Kern Medical where he died from his injuries, according to KCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.