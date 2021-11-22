Watch
Kern County Sheriff's Office: One killed in shooting at Taco Bell on Weedpatch Highway

Mark Wilson
Crime scene tape
Posted at 1:34 PM, Nov 22, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One person was killed in a shooting Sunday at a Taco Bell on Weedpatch Highway, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at about 9:21 p.m. in the 500 block of Weedpatch Highway, according the Sheriff's Office. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso and he was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, said KCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

