Bakersfield Police seek photo, video to find suspect in killing at Mesa Marin Sports Complex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking video or photos that may lead to finding a suspect in a deadly shooting Sept. 30th at Mesa Marin Sports Complex.

Video or photos can be sent anonymously here.

According to police, witnesses said the suspect briefly talked with the victim before shooting him. The suspect also shot at another man who was not hit, police said. The suspect then fled.The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. in the 10300 block of Highway 178, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early twenties.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective McNabb at 661-326-3873 or BPD at 661-327-7111.