Bakersfield Police: Southeast Bakersfield couple's death considered murder/suicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department determined a married couple found dead in their Southeast Bakersfield home on Nov. 8th was a murder/suicide.

Officers responded to reports of an unknown situation at about 9:15 p.m. Nov. 8th in the 1600 block of Lotus Lane, according to BPD. Police say officers found a married couple suffering from fatal gunshot wounds in the residence.

Authorities identified the couple who died as Dellanira Sanchez Baltazar, 56, of Bakersfield, and Manuel Martin Portillo Meza, 59, of Bakersfield.