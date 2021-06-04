BPD arrests man for suspected kidnapping, attempted sexual assault of two women

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said they arrested a man Thursday for the suspected kidnapping and attempted sexual assault of two women Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, BPD officers responded to the 3600 block of O Street for a report of an assault with a gun. BPD said the victim reported she was grabbed by her hair and dragged by a man brandishing a gun. The woman was able to escape.

While police were investigating, a second report came in from another woman who said a man pointed a gun at her and attempted to sexually assault her. BPD said she was able to escape her assailant.

BPD determined it was the same man in both cases.

Both victims identified the man by name and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. The charges included kidnapping, assault with a firearm, attempted sexual assault, and several charges related to a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Thursday afternoon around 3:45 p.m., detectives arrested the man at his home for the warrant related to this investigation.

BPD did not initially release the name of the man arrested in this case.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.