BPD: Convicted sexual offender caught in motel with minor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender and other sexual offenses against a minor after being caught in a motel room with a teen runaway, Bakersfield police said.

According to BPD, Gregory Valdez, 26, is believed to picked up a teen runaway in the 3400 block of 21st Street and taken them to a nearby motel Wednesday evening. When officers responded to the motel and located the teen, BPD said they found evidence of a sexual assault.

Valdez was arrested and booked into Kern County Jail on bail of $107,500. He's set to be in court on Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.