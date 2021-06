BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking into the stabbing of a man found dead in South Bakersfield early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Wilson Road for reports of screaming and a person on the ground. When officers found the body, it has apparent stab wounds and declared dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.