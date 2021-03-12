Man arrested for deadly shooting near Union Ave. restaurant, second suspect at-large

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are on the lookout for a second suspect wanted for their connection to the death of a man at the Tacos La Villa on Union Avenue.

According to BPD, the shooting took place just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man with major injuries who later died at the scene.

BPD said officers saw a suspect running from the scene. BPD was able to track that man down and take him into custody. He was identified as 19-year-old Manuel Madrid.

BPD said a second suspect is believed to be involved in the shooting. Anyone with information call BPD at (661) 327-7111.