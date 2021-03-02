Menu

BPD looking for teen wanted for annoying/molesting a child

Courtesy of BPD
Posted at 10:16 AM, Mar 02, 2021
(KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help identifying a teen suspected of annoying/molesting a child with a child.

BPD said the incident took place on Feb. 20 in the 6800 block of Panama Lane.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male teen with a slim build, standing 5-feet, 8 to 10-inches tall. He has dark hair and was wearing a dark face mask, a black shirt with a color graphic and black Adidas pants.

He fled in a white minivan, BPD said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at (661) 327- 7111.

