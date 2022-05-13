BPD: Man arrested in connection with take over events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man, who allegedly assaulted an officer, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the May 7th and 8th illegal street racing take over events.

BPD said officers arrested Ethan Sanchez, 18, of Bakersfield, at his work place.

Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (vehicle), resisting arrest and vehicle code violations associated with the illegal racing take over events on May 7th.

This is a separate offense from the previously identified vehicle assault on an officer, said BPD.

The investigation to find additional suspects from the May 7th-8th event is ongoing, said BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case said call BPD at 661-327-7111.