BPD: Multiple illegal street takeovers held over the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Saturday, video by 23ABC caught hundreds of people gathering at a Central Bakersfield intersection for an illegal street takeover.

That video showed just one of many that happened that night.

The Bakersfield Police Department was busy over the weekend responding to multiple street takeovers across town just like the one at the intersection of Brundage Lane and A Street.

According to police records, at least two drivers were arrested for blocking a road for a speed contest.

For months now BPD and the CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL have teamed up to conduct joint street racing operations.

Last October, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that local assemblyman Vince Fong proposed in an effort to try and end these events.