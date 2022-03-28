BPD: One killed, two injured in East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE (8 AM): The Bakersfield Police Department said one person was killed in a Monday morning shooting that injured two other people.

BPD said three people were taken to an area hospital after a shooting in the 1200 block of East Truxtun Avenue. One of the people was declared dead at the hospital, said BPD. One person is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition, according to BPD.

The Bakersfield Police Department said three people were injured Monday morning in a shooting in East Bakersfield, including a man hit by a stray bullet more than a block away.

BPD said two people were injured at the scene and another victim who was found more than a block away.

The incident was reported just after 2 a.m. Monday after a Shotspotter activation led officers to the parking lot of Marisco's Uruapan nightclub on East Truxtun Avenue, said BPD.

Police said they found two victims of gunshot wounds suffering from moderate injuries.

A few minutes later, in the 1300 block of East 19th Street, police said they believe a person lying in bed was also shot from a stray bullet from this incident. His injury is considered moderate, said BPD.

Anyone with information on this incident, should call BPD at 327-7111.