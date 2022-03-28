BPD: Man arrested in deadly Southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested in a deadly shooting Sunday in Southeast Bakersfield.

BPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. in the 1800 block of Lotus Lane. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds in the 1900 block of Lotus Lane and he was later declared dead at the scene. Authorities identified the man killed as Reginald Anthony Johnson, 52, of Bakersfield.

Jermale Keeton, 32, of Bakersfield, was arrested as the sole suspect in the slaying, said BPD. He was arrested in the 3200 block of Chester Avenue shortly after noon.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call BPD at 661-327-7111.