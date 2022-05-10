CHP: Arrests made in connection to Hwy. 58 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said on Tuesday two people have been arrested and a third suspect was detained in connection to last week's deadly shooting on eastbound Hwy. 58, east of Union Avenue.

CHP said officers received reports of a single vehicle crash shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5.

Officers found the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, with a gunshot wound, said CHP.

CHP said the suspect's vehicle is described as a silver or tan compact sedan last seen driving east on Hwy. 58 and exiting on MLK Boulevard. CHP said there is no positive identification of the suspect or suspects.

The person was declared dead at the scene. CHP said all eastbound lanes of Hwy. 58 between Hwy. 99 and MLK Boulevard were closed for about six hours.