Watch
Traffic

Actions

CHP reports Highway 58 closed due to shooting

Highway 58 closure.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nefty Quijada
Highway 58 closure.png
Posted at 10:50 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 01:50:31-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to CHP, eastbound Highway 58 is closed from Highway 99 to Cottonwood Road due to a shooting.

CHP reported that they received a call at 6 p.m. Thursday evening about a crash on the eastbound side of Highway 58 of Union Avenue.

The officers found someone shot in a car when they arrived. The information they have is that the suspect’s car was a silver or tan compact car that exited MLK Boulevard.

Anyone with information is urged to call 661-396-6600. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!