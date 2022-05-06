CHP reports Highway 58 closed due to shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to CHP, eastbound Highway 58 is closed from Highway 99 to Cottonwood Road due to a shooting.

CHP reported that they received a call at 6 p.m. Thursday evening about a crash on the eastbound side of Highway 58 of Union Avenue.

The officers found someone shot in a car when they arrived. The information they have is that the suspect’s car was a silver or tan compact car that exited MLK Boulevard.

Anyone with information is urged to call 661-396-6600. This is an ongoing investigation.