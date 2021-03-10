DNA evidence leads to conviction of man for the 2019 killing of a 19-year-old in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County jury found Carlos Carrillo guilty of first-degree murder for the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Arturo Galvan III, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The DA's Office said the jury found Carrillo guilty with special circumstance of intentionally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle. According to the DA's Office, Galvan was dropping two friends off at a home in Delano when Carrillo pulled up next to them and fired six shots at the group of three victims, striking Galvan three times.

Carrillo was alleged to be a member of the Norteno criminal street gang operating in Delano.

It was DNA evidence that initially led to a break in the case and the arrest of Carrillo. The DA's Office said as Carrillo fled the scene, he whipped so fast around a corner that he was ejected from his car, a gray Honda. Carrillo struck his head on the street leaving a tiny spot of blood behind on the street. Carrillo was able to get back into the Honda and flee the scene.

The Kern Regional Crime Laboratory developed a DNA profile from the spot of blood collected at the crime scene which matched the defendant’s DNA profile. Carrillo was arrested for the murder on March 24, 2020 and during the arrest, officers found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and illegal firearms were in his bedroom.

The jury also found Carrillo guilty of two counts of assault with a firearm on two additional victims, one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle, two counts of illegal possession of firearms, as well as charges for possession of both cocaine and methamphetamine for sale.

He is set to be sentenced on April 23 where he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.