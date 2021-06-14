DNA leads to arrest of Oklahoma man in 1997 sexual assault cold case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An Oklahoma man has been arrested and booked in connection to a 1997 sexual assault and attempted murder, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Michael Allen Fontes, 47, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was arrested in Fresno on June 11 with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Office after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

According to BPD, the assault happened in the 1800 block of Golden State Avenue on November 24, 1997.

Fontes has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, kidnapping for robbery, and sexual assault charges. He has been booked into Kern County Jail on a $2 million bail.

Fontes is due in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Lance O’Nesky at (661) 326-3275, or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.