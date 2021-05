BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspected homicide after a man was found dead with trauma to his body.

According to KCSO, deputies responded to the area of Acacia and Linden avenues. When they arrived they found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.