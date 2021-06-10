KCSO makes arrest in case of woman found dead after a house fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman has been arrested and booked for the death of a woman found in a burnt house in Southeast Bakersfield last year.

According to KCSO, Cherice Jones, 47, was arrested for the death of 73-year-old Rosie Lee Howard.

On December 10, 2020, deputies responded to the 1500 block of Cheatham Avenue and found the home filled with smoke. After fire crews entered the scene, they found Howard's body.

KCSO believed Howard's death was suspicious and began an investigation.

On Wednesday, deputies, homicide detectives, and the Special Investigations Division arrested Jones.