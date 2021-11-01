Watch
Kern County Sheriff's Office releases video of officer-involved shooting

Kern County Sheriff's Office
Officer-Involved Shooting Incident, Bakersfield, October 6, 2021
Posted at 2:57 PM, Nov 01, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office releases the video of an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 6th. The video includes footage from deputies' body cameras.

The Critical Incident Review Board determined the force used in the incident in the 1200 block of Texas Street was within departmental policy.

According to KCSO, deputies found a domestic violence suspect armed with a firearm in a parked vehicle at about 12:06 a.m. in the 1200 block of Texas Street and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was declared dead at the scene and later identified as Fidel Bedolla, 55, of Bakersfield, according to KCSO.

THE VIDEO PRESENTATION BELOW INCLUDES IMAGES VIEWERS MAY FIND GRAPHIC AND DISTURBING.

