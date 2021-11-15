Watch
Kern County Sheriff's Office search for second suspect in fatal Oildale shooting

Kern County Sheriff's Office
Ricky Devin, Oildale
Posted at 3:19 PM, Nov 15, 2021
OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Oildale early Sunday morning.

According to the KCSO, deputies responded to the 500 block of El Tejon Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, later identified as 41-year-old Timothy Robert Brown, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During their investigation, detectives identified two suspects. On Monday, 46-year-old Michale Lee Milam was arrested in connection to the case.

Now, KCSO is searching for 48-year-old Ricky Devin. He is described as a white man standing approximately 5' 9" tall and weighing about 180 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information may contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.

