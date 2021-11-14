Shooting kills one person in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff's detectives conducted a homicide investigation in Oildale earlier this morning following a shooting.

The call came for reports of a shooting on El Tejon Avenue near Sequoia Drive around 2:30. A man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

KCSO detectives interviewed witnesses for a period of time but no word yet on any suspect details.

Anyone with information on this incident - call KCSO at 861-31-10 or the secret witness hotline at 322-40-40.

According to our 23ABC homicide tracker, this death marks the 129th homicide in Kern County.

