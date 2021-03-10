Man convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder for 2015 shooting in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County District Attorney's Office announced a jury found Jose Gonzalez guilty for the 2015 shooting and attempted murder of two men in Arvin.

According to the DA's Office, Gonzalez drove with two accomplices to a trucking company located in Arvin. Once there, Gonzalez and his accomplices got out of the vehicle and yelled by name for two men, Antonio Reyes and Juan De La Garza. When the men exited the building, Gonzalez attempted to kidnap De La Garza.

In the struggle, Gonzalez produced a gun and shot De La Garza in the head. Despite his injuries, De La Garza survived.

The DA's Office said one of Gonzalez’ accomplices then shot Reyes in the back, killing him immediately.

Gonzalez was identified via eyewitness testimony as well as through DNA evidence. A warrant was issued for Gonzalez’ arrest in July of 2016, but he was not apprehended until June of 2020 when Gonzalez was spotted back in Kern County

Gonzalez is set to be sentenced on April 8 where he faces up to 89 years-to-life in prison.