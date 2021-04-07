Watch
One person is dead, another is hospitalized after being involved in a car crash in N.W. Bakersfield

Posted at 4:10 AM, Apr 07, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One woman is dead this morning, and another man in is the hospital after being involved in a collision late last night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The incident took place just at 11:58 p.m. on Calloway Drive and Tumwater Avenue when BPD responded to a crash involving two vehicles.

Officials say speed and alcohol to appear to be a factor in this crash, but the investigation is ongoing at this time.

BPD saya this is the 18th fatal motor vehicle collision in 2021 within the jurisdiction of the Bakersfield Police Department.

The investigation has now been assumed by the Major Collision Investigations Team.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111 or MCIT at (661) 326-3967.

