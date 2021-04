BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A person was found dead Monday morning after being struck by a train near Chester Avenue in Central Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Police responded to the scene at 32nd Street, near Chester Ave., around 7:15 a.m. When they arrived they found the person dead at the scene.

Union Pacific Police took over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Union Pacific at 1-888-877-7267.