Three men arrested after shooting in Buttonwillow left one man hospitalized

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KERO) — Three men were arrested Tuesday after a shooting in Buttonwillow left a man in the hospital.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the victim of the shooting is expected to live.

KCSO said deputies were dispatched around 1:25 a.m. to the 100 block of E. 2nd Street in Buttonwillow for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they discovered the victim had already been airlifted to the hospital.

After investigating, deputies arrested 20-year-old Gurpal Singh, 24-year-old Pedro Carranza, and 20-year-old Brandon Cruz for attempted homicide and conspiracy.