Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Three men arrested after shooting in Buttonwillow left one man hospitalized

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Patrol Car (FILE)
Posted at 2:34 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 17:42:44-04

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KERO) — Three men were arrested Tuesday after a shooting in Buttonwillow left a man in the hospital.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the victim of the shooting is expected to live.

KCSO said deputies were dispatched around 1:25 a.m. to the 100 block of E. 2nd Street in Buttonwillow for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they discovered the victim had already been airlifted to the hospital.

After investigating, deputies arrested 20-year-old Gurpal Singh, 24-year-old Pedro Carranza, and 20-year-old Brandon Cruz for attempted homicide and conspiracy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran