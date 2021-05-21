Two men arrested for death of missing man found shot in an orchard near Lamont

(KERO) — Two men were arrested Thursday for the shooting death of Edward Rodrigo Medina, whose body was found in an orchard in April after he was reported missing.

The Bakersfield Police Department first reported Medina missing on April 9 after receiving reports he was last seen by family on March 7 and his vehicle was found abandoned in the 1700 block of East Planz Road.

On April 12, Medina was found shot to death in an orchard in the 6000 block of Di Giorgio Road.

BPD said on Thursday, police arrested 36-year-old Manuel Zamora and Fabian Villareal, both of Bakersfield. Both men were booked into the Kern County Jail for the charge of murder.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.