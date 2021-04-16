Woman suspected of killing her children stole truck carrying multiple firearms by using push-start function

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Lilliana Carrillo, the woman suspected of killing her three children in Los Angeles, was able to steal a truck that carrying multiple firearms by utilizing the truck's push-start function, court documents say.

Police reports from the incident on April 10 describe Carrillo's alleged attempt at fleeing Los Angeles, where she is the sole suspect in the deaths of her three children. According to reports, around 11 a.m. a bystander driving northbound on Highway 65 pulled over on the west side of the highway after seeing Carrillo on the side of the road "bleeding from one of her hands."

The report said the driver described Carrillo as "desperate" and said she repeatedly stated she needed to leave and go to a hospital.

At that time, another driver pulled over to help, documents say. The second driver parked his truck, Ford F-150, in the dirt embankment on the east side of Hwy. 65, according to the document.

The report said after the second driver went over to the scene, Carrillo then crossed the highway and got into his truck. Both drivers went to get Carrillo out of the truck, and at that point, Carrillo crossed the highway again and got into the first driver's truck, a silver 2016 Toyota Tacoma.

The Tacoma was a keyless start truck, and although the driver had his keys on him the report said when he approached the truck to remove Carrillo, she was able to push the start button. Carrillo then took off, according to the report.

The documents say the two drivers attempted to follow Carrillo, but lost sight of her around Famoso Road and turned back around.

The Tacoma owner told deputies that he had been on his way to a shooting range and the truck Carrillo had taken was carrying four firearms and about 1,000 rounds of ammunition, the report said.

Kern County sheriff deputies showed the Tacoma owner a photo of Carrillo’s driver’s license, and he positively identified her as the woman who stole his truck, the report said.

The owner of the F-150 told deputies Carrillo had attempted to steal his truck as well and because of the cut on her arm, left blood on the door handle of his truck. A sample of the blood was taken from the truck for evidence.

The F-150 owner told deputies that when he arrived at the scene, he asked Carrillo about the cut on her arm and she responded saying "“I don’t want to talk about it,” and claimed she was being trafficked.

The driver told deputies he was worried she would attempt to walk into oncoming traffic.

During this incident, KCSO discovered Carrillo was wanted in connection to the deaths of her three children. Around 1 p.m., they were notified that the California Highway Patrol was en route to in the Springville area off Highway 190. Tulare Sheriff deputies reported Carrillo was taken into custody.

Carillo is due back in Kern County Superior Court on May 7 for the carjacking charges.