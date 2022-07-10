Watch Now
Most Americans found unhappy with the country's response to the pandemic

Roughly 40% of adults say they have little-to-no confidence the country's health system will be able to handle another major global health threat.
(KERO) — While most Americans think the worst of the pandemic has passed, new reports show many people are less-than-impressed with how the country has dealt with it.

A survey from the Pew Research Center shows 62% of the U.S and a majority from both Republicans and Democrats say the needs of school students from kindergarten to 12th grade weren't prioritized properly.

Other concerns were split by political parties with 62% of the GOP saying the U.S didn't do enough to back economic activity. Meanwhile 52% of Democrats said officials should have focused more on protecting vulnerable populations from the virus.

This grim outlook continues for the future too, roughly 40% of adults say they have little-to-no confidence the country's health system will be able to handle another major global health threat.

