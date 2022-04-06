1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Live
Watch
Alerts
Live
Watch
0
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Local News
News
Local News
State News
National News
World News
23ABC Morning Show
23ABC In-Depth
Abortion Debate
Agriculture
A Veteran's Voice
Bakersfield 3 Case
California Drought
California Wildfires
Coronavirus
Education & Schools
Environment
Government & Politics
Gun Violence
Immigration
Kern's Homeless Crisis
Kern's Kindness
LGBTQ+
Military
Missing Persons
Newsy
Religion
Russia-Ukraine-Conflict
Two Americas
West Boys Disappearance
Weather
School Closings & Delays
Weather Radar
Daily Forecast
Weather Alerts
Hourly Forecast
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Bakersfield Condors
Friday Night Live
Olympics
Super Bowl
Health
COVID-19
Mental Health
Lifestyle
A Veteran's Voice
Dont Waste Your Money
Foodie Friday
Growing Your Garden
Kern Living
Kern's Kindness
Pet of the Week
Positively 23ABC
Science Sundays
Travel
Money & Consumer
Business
Consumer
Don't Waste Your Money
Kern Back In Business
Entertainment
Contests
Music
Movie Reviews
TV Listings
Things to Do
About 23ABC
Newstips
Staff Bios
Contact 23ABC News
TV Listings
Advertise
23ABC Jobs
Support
How To Watch KERO
Bakersfield Baby Shower
Senior Food Drive
SPECIAL FEATURES
23ABC Mobile App
Contests
California Lottery Results
Money
Shop Smart
Gas Prices
Homicide Tracker
Kern Living
Science Sundays
LIVE Video
23ABC ON SOCIAL
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Local
State
National
World
Business
Crime
Education
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Money
Politics
Quick links...
Local
State
National
World
Business
Crime
Education
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Money
Politics
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Politics
Who is running in the 2022 California Primary Election?
Anthony Wright, 23ABC
3:49 PM, Apr 06, 2022
Election 2022
Disability advocates upset over stricter voting laws
Vanessa Misciagna
12:40 PM, Apr 29, 2022
Election 2022
Parents, educators hope politicians listen to their concerns
Vanessa Misciagna
12:19 PM, Apr 29, 2022
Election 2022
The power of the independent voter
Chris Stewart
8:36 AM, Apr 29, 2022
Election 2022
Dolores Huerta Foundation to hold candidate forum Thursday
Anthony Wright, 23ABC
11:50 AM, Apr 28, 2022
Election 2022
Looking at issues on voters' minds this year
Joe St. George
2:00 AM, Apr 28, 2022
Politics
RNC to withdraw from Commission on Presidential Debates
Scripps National
10:46 AM, Apr 14, 2022
Election 2022
Why the 2022 midterms will be one of the most diverse elections in history
Dan Grossman
11:50 AM, Apr 08, 2022
Kern's Kindness