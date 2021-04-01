Adventist Health Wellness Connection: Colon Cancer and what everyone needs to know

(KERO) — Colon cancer has been a hot topic of late, with this past March being Colon Cancer Awareness month and the death of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman to the disease back in August.

Boseman's cancer battle shined a light on the dangers of colon cancer in young and middle-aged people. That's why in this Adventist Health Wellness Connection, Kyoshi Tomono, Dr. Luis Mariscal, and Dr. Carlos Rodriguez are sharing why it's important to begin regular screenings early on.

You can schedule your screening at the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center at (661) 323-4673.