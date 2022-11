(KERO) — A newly approved treatment can help people at risk for type-one diabetes.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a biologic therapy called Tzield. In clinical trials, it delayed the onset of Type 1 diabetes by two years. The treatment works by protecting insulin-producing cells.

The FDA says it is given through an intravenous infusion every day for two weeks. The most common side effects were low white blood cells and lymph cells, rashes, and headaches.