Kern County Public Health launches Know Your Numbers Program in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County has some of the highest rates of obesity and mortality due to chronic health conditions in California. That is why Kern Public Health's Know Your Numbers program continues to make its way around the county.

The program will launch at the Greenfield Family Resource Center in Southeast Bakersfield on Thursday, September 22nd.

The traveling program offers two health screenings informing participants of their body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose, and cholesterol levels. The tests are done both before and after six weeks of nutrition coaching from their public health nutritionist and fitness classes.

The program will take place every Thursday through November 3rd from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Greenfield Family Resource Center on Monitor St in Southeast Bakersfield.

Visit KernPublicHealth.com to learn more.