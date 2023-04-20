Study finds possible reason for grey hair

(KERO) — Scientists may have discovered why hair turns gray and how to prevent it from happening.

A new study by the New York University Grossman School of Medicine suggests that certain stem cells may get stuck and lose their ability to move and maintain color. The phenomenon results in grayness.

Researchers studied the process in mice by focusing on a specific cell on their skin that's also found in humans. They believe findings from the study could lead to treatment for reversing or preventing gray hair.

