Watch Now
Your Health Matters

Actions

Study finds possible reason for grey hair

Researchers studied the process in mice by focusing on a specific cell on their skin that's also found in humans. They believe findings from the study could lead to treatment for preventing gray hair.
Scientists Have Found A Link Between Stress And Gray Hair
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
Scientists Have Found A Link Between Stress And Gray Hair
Posted at 10:48 AM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 13:48:21-04

(KERO) — Scientists may have discovered why hair turns gray and how to prevent it from happening.

A new study by the New York University Grossman School of Medicine suggests that certain stem cells may get stuck and lose their ability to move and maintain color. The phenomenon results in grayness.

Researchers studied the process in mice by focusing on a specific cell on their skin that's also found in humans. They believe findings from the study could lead to treatment for reversing or preventing gray hair.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets