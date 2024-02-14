3D PRINTED WORLD: talent of Taft College S.T.E.M students

S.T.E.M students print me custom signs and wearable slides.

Taft College will be holding an art exhibit late February featuring 3D printed pieces by students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

All kinds of items can be made through 3d printing, like slides or even a sign. It's a combination of mathematics, engineering, and problem-solving. It's enabling students at Taft College to expand their creativity.

“I got my first job and realized hey these desktop 3d printers are getting affordable and I bought one, bought a more expensive one, fell in love with it, and bought another one,” says Si Cash M.E.S.A program student at Taft College.

From his 3D-printed tie to a 3d snoopy picture, Si Cash has a passion for engineering and turning that into art. Student in the M.E.S.A program at Taft College, he showed me some of his favorite creations which include a beating heart, a dancing skeleton, and a lit-up cube!

He is not the only student into these prints, Nathan Benson helped make my slides, from a one-inch model to a real-life size six!

“I had to figure out how long we wanted it, how tall we wanted it and I had to figure out the percentage to change each thing to get it to the correct size,” says Nathan Benson.

While I was there Nathan helped me design a vase on the laptop, which will eventually be a 3D print. The filament used will make it glow blue in the dark. Not only did their talents amaze me but also their professors.

“Everything they touch is gold black and gold it’s amazing,” says Allisa Tweedy, S.T.E.M and C.T.E program technician.

“These two particular students are already involved in afterschool programs where they teaching elementary students middle school students junior high students the wonders of a stem-focused major” Jose Valadez M.E.S.A program director.

The college will have a 3D-printed art exhibit in the technical arts building on February 28th, from 1 to 4 pm.

