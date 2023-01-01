Raquel Calo, 23ABC

Email: raquel.calo@kero.com

Raquel Rafanan Calo joined the 23ABC team in August of 2023 as a Multimedia Journalist. She graduated from Porterville College with her AA-T in Communication Studies. She then graduated Cal State University Bakersfield with a BA in Communications in Public Relations.

Raquel is a proud Filipina American from Tulare County, born and raised in Porterville California.

She was driven to pursue a career as a journalist going to Cal State University Bakersfield. Her journalism experience began at in a broadcast journalism program in CSUB. Within the program she worked on telling stories on camera, while also enjoying the process of working behind the scenes for news broadcast.

In her free time, she loves spending time with her dog, family & friends. She enjoys the gym life and taking trips to the beach. She is looking forward to creating stories and engaging with the community of Kern County!

If you see her out and about feel free to say hi!