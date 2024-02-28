MAKING SURE ROADS AND SIDEWALKS ARE SAFE

Caltrans members come together to make sure the streets of Taft are comfortable and safe for residents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sometimes you've got to get out and take a walk if you want to understand a problem. I took a stroll with members of Caltrans, looking at ways to enhance the transportation system in the city.

“The thing I’m excited about or pleased with these walkouts are it really shines the light on these smaller communities these disadvantaged neighborhoods,” says Caleb Brock, office chief for multi-mobile transportation planning at Caltrans District 6.

Caleb Brock was collecting information and taking notes to ensure transportation methods like roads, sidewalks, and structures were in compliance, or note if they needed fixing.

“Kinda get a feel for the conditions what it’s like whether it’s driving walking or biking,” says Edgar Hernandez, Caltrans's active transportation point of contact.

Edgar Hernandez told me it's good to be out there physically in the community, to have a better look at the situations.

Brock tells me it's a diverse background of folks on this stroll, including lead development reps, AG transportation, climate adaptation, and engineers.

“We’re not all coming into it with the same perspective and seeing the same things we’re looking at it differently and that will in turn provide the city with good reports and good results” continues Brock.

Brock says it's important to view all crosswalks, sidewalks, and even roads firsthand, to be sure they're in ADA compliance.

“Implementing these activity enhancements and infrastructure that will better the community and access for all” emphasizes Brock.

There is currently no timetable on when upgrades will take place.

