AHS is getting ready to break a leg in their latest musical

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — AHS will perform their take on the musical horror comedy, "Little Shop of Horrors," from April 24 to May 3rd.



Video shows how AHS theatre students are setting the stage for their first musical production in over 10 years.

Adding to the theatrical experience are the school's new state-of-the-art improvements to its light and audio systems.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

AHS is getting ready to debut its first musical production in over 10 years. I joined the cast during rehearsals to find out how they've been preparing for it and what audience members can expect.

AHS' stage curtain will soon open to mark the start of the latest production, a musical horror comedy, "Little Shop of Horrors."

LYNETTE CORONA, AHS SENIOR

"The musical is pretty much about this guy named Seymour, his life basically sucks and he finds this strange and interesting plant and the plant changes his life, but it comes at a price," said Lynette Corona, a senior at AHS.

Corona says this is her first time being in a musical, but is excited to be able to sing, dance and act in front of her classmates.

Also excited to bring the entertainment to his community is Luis Angel Coatl, who is playing the lead role of Seymour Krelborn. Coatl says the production…

"Helps break the stigma of like 'this is Arvin and we're not really known for much,' but we're helping to reinforce the idea that 'hey, this is Arvin and we can do things here,' and we can put on a whole show for everybody."

Adding to the theatrical experience are the school's new state-of-the-art improvements to its light and audio systems.

"It really shows people that we can do something different," state Corona. "With this musical we're going to be dancing and singing—it's new stuff that's being introduced."

The musical runs from April 24 to May 3rd.

