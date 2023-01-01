Priscilla Lara, 23ABC

Priscilla Lara Haro joined the 23ABC team in October 2023 as a multimedia journalist.

She was born and raised in the City of Champions, Inglewood, CA. Priscilla graduated from California State University, Long Beach, with a B.A. in Communication Studies and obtained her M.A. in Mass Communication from California State University, Northridge.

During graduate school, Priscilla embraced her passion for broadcast journalism by contributing to the school’s student-run newscast, Valley View News. Before joining the team, she was also a reporter for the Spanish-language newspaper La Opinión, covering topics that pertained to, and affected the Hispanic community in Southern California.

As a Mexican-American daughter of immigrants, she is dedicated to highlighting stories that impact the Hispanic community and other marginalized groups. Priscilla was specifically drawn to Kern County because of its large population of oil and agriculture workers.

She enjoys spending time with her family, walking on the beach, and exercising in her free time. She looks forward to learning about Kern County and creating stories for Lamont and Arvin!