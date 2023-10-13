Bike Bakersfield Rolls Into Arvin

Video shows Bike Bakersfield’s Communications Coordinator Michael Parra explaining their latest project’s objectives.

Parra explained that the community’s main concerns is having safer routes for children to get to school.

Bike Bakersfield discussed their latest project at the Arvin Branch Library this Wednesday. According to Bike Bakersfield’s Communications Coordinator Michael Parra, this project promotes active transportation in 13 communities in Kern County.

He says that Bike Bakersfield's year-long project promotes a growing bike culture that is focused on safety and more. “Getting a walk assessment. Essentially walking around the community, asking community feedback, like if they wanted a stop sign or some lights,” explained Parra.

He added that this project is funded by the California Department of Transportation. In fact, he said this is the first time they've handed out a grant for an education proposal.

“This is their first time giving a grant to an organization like us, to basically come out and educate the community rather than doing a development,” said the communications coordinator.

He says Bike Bakersfield’s main objective is communication and awareness. He highlighted that a common concern among parents is having safer routes for their children to get to school.

“The majority is they want kids to be safe. A lot of these country roads kinds of have to share with biking, so a lot of parents are worried that kids are going to be on their bikes that they might be hit by a car,” said Parra.

In addition to holding educational meetings, Bike Bakersfield further promotes their motto -- ‘be heard, be safe’ by hosting bike repair clinics.

“We fix them on the spot and then they can go on as they please,” he said. “They don’t need to drive all the way into Bakersfield to a shop in order to get something like a flat tire or a chain.”

Moving forward, Parra said he hopes to reach a larger audience through Bike Bakersfield’s many events like their community bike ride in November.

