Heavy rain in Kern County floods Arvin

Video shows ride along with Arvin Police Department's Deputy Chief—Brian Smith, after heavy rain flooded areas in the community.

One of the areas severely affected by the storm was Smothermon Park, which will remain close until further notice.

APD is working with Kern County Fire Department to distribute sand bags to the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Many of the roads in Arvin and neighboring communities remain closed by CHP due to severe flooding. Though many of these roads no longer have water, CHP is still asking motorists to use alternative routes as more rain is expected to hit Kern County on Wednesday evening.

"As you'll see today there are a lot of areas that are still flooded," said Arvin Police Department's Deputy Chief—Brian Smith. "Basically, you'll drive around—even leaving the city and a lot of the county roads that are flooded—If you're hitting dry spots and you think the road is clear be very careful because you can come up to puddles without much warning."

I joined him for a ride-along around the community to see what areas were most affected by the storm. One of those areas was Smothermon Park.

As we drove by the park, we ran into Kern County Public Works which was transferring the trapped water using a storm line. According to their site supervisor, Pedro Peralta, each pump takes about three to four hours, however, they can take longer during the rain. He added that transferring all the water out of the park will take approximately more than a week.

In addition to working with pumping units, Smith told me Arvin PD is working with Kern County Fire Department to distribute sand bangs to the community.

