Holiday shopping season is full swing: Black Friday at the Outlets at Tejon

Customers say they enjoy in-person shopping because they can physically see and try on the items they want to purchase.

While many people go online searching for the best holiday deals, a large group of shoppers hit the outlets on Black Friday to score some big bargains.

Black Friday shoppers told 23 ABC that in-person shopping comes with certain perks.

“I can try on all the stuff and it's just easier,” said customer, Aubrey Schwaderer. Anthony Vargas, another customer at the Outlets at Tejon said, “I like going out and being in public.”

Marketing Director for Tejon Ranch, Becca Bland says online and in-person shopping are equally as important when it comes to holiday shopping.

"There are some products that you can't get online that's going to get you that satisfaction. You have fragrances, you have certain clothes that if you're going to buy and it comes and it's too small or too big and then you have the hassle of returning it. Sometimes it's just best to shop in person," she said.

Vargas said he specifically came to the outlets to do some personal shopping. He says even though he enjoys the tradition, the crowds can get overwhelming. “Personally, I like inside shopping, but not when it gets very full because of the lines and the time it takes.”

Bland says the Outlets at Tejon provide customers with a satisfactory shopping experience given that its outdoor setup allows customers to walk without feeling clustered. "There's not crazy, crazy lines. It just feels like a really nice shopping day versus the traditional I don't want to step over people kind of Black Friday.”

This year, all stores at the outlets participated in the Black Friday sale—including their newest locations like Lacoste and Under Armour.

