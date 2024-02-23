EMPLOYMENT NEEDED: Hundreds gather at Lamont Job Fest 2024

Video shows how community hiring events like Job Fest benefit employers and job seekers.

23ABC was set up inside the venue with several dozen employers to talk to residents about a host of available positions.

Job Fest 2024 kicked off in Lamont on Thursday and 23ABC was just one of the dozens of employers speaking to job seekers. I had a chance to speak to some of those employers and find out how an event like this—helps their company and the community.

One of those employers is Bakersfield ARC, a non-profit organization that provides individuals with job training and support services in Kern County.

That's Senior Director of Job Development at Bakersfield ARC, Jaime Valdez Jr. According to him, the organization is constantly growing and so are the job openings. Job fairs like Job Fest 2024 allow employers like him to capture candidate's attention who are willing to work.

“This event is wonderful, it's what allows the community to come in and firsthand we can meet the candidate—here in person—and check out their resume,” said Valdez. “If they want to proceed, we can get an interview started and we will hire.”

Another employer looking to hire job seekers immediately is Mid Cal Labor Solutions.

“We are looking to hire today,” states Floyd Reading, safety manager for Mid Cal Labor Solutions. “We are taking resumes, getting people registered, setting them up with dispatch appointments, and hopefully dispatching them to work by tomorrow morning.”

In previous years, Reading said the company has hired up to 10 people during the job fair and has followed up with more than 30 job seekers in the weeks that followed.

Sinder Hernandez is the account development manager at the staffing agency, Randstad. He told 23ABC that in addition to helping employers hire job seekers, Job Fest allows community members to network and increase their chances of obtaining a job.

“Usually, by having that quick succession of candidates, it's much easier for them to find a job and for us to find a candidate,” explained Hernandez.

In the coming months, job fest will host more job fairs throughout the county.

“It's very important that there are events such as the Lamont Job Fest and Bakersfield Job Fest that are going to be coming up to capture these candidates,” said Valdez.

If you missed out, the next job fest will take place in Bakersfield on March 13th.

