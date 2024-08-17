Leveling the competition: Advancements in this year's Goode Water Ski Nationals

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Drivers at the Goode Water Ski Nationals say the boats' GPS and speed control systems allow them to provide similar rides to each competitor.



Video shows how advancements in speed boats have benefited athletes competing in the 82nd Goode Water Ski National Championships.

Officials say the driver's ability to maneuver the boat directly impacts the water skier's performance on the water.

By having GPS and speed control systems in the boats, officials say some of the pressure is lifted from the driver.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Since the last time the Goode Water Ski Nationals were hosted in Arvin, athletes tell me the biggest advancement has been the technology. According to them, the GPS systems in the boats allow for better performance.

"The drivers can't have a bad day," said USA Water Ski and Wake Sports Chairman and now-appointed driver Doug Robbins, "You can't have a bad pass, and you can't have a bad anything if you do it can cause a re-ride for the skier and that can be bad."

Robbins added the driver's ability to conduct the boat directly impacts the competitor's performance on the water.

With competitors only given one shot to demonstrate their skills, Robbins says the technological advancements in the boats, allow them to provide similar rides for all skiers, like returning Slalom Champion Tina Grossi.

"We've got GPS that controls all of the boats. We've got another system that controls the path of the boat and watches it to make sure that the drivers are dead center when they're pulling slalom skiers," explained Grossi.

As a result, Robbins says these systems help ease some of the stress off of the drivers.

"It's worthwhile for the skiers and most of the drivers that are here were skiers and appreciate the good driving," said Robbins.

The Nationals wrap up on Saturday and skiing will begin at 8 am.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

