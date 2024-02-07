We the People's legacy at Arvin High School continues

Video shows Arvin High School's We the People Team during their first class after competing at this year's state competition.

Last Fall, Arvin High School's We The People Team won the Congressional District competition for the 20th consecutive year.

Last Sunday, the team placed 4th at this year's state finals in Sacramento.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The first three words in the U.S Constitution affirm the nation's commitment to serving its citizens, but for high schools around the nation, 'We the People' is a program offered to seniors enrolled in 12th Grade Government.

The program is knowledge-based competition that tests students on a variety of units regarding the nation's constitution and government. Some of those topics include philosophical and historical foundations, and the Bill of Rights.

I joined Arvin High School's (AHS) We the People team during one of their classes to see what motivates students to become masters of the supreme law.

"It was just the idea of being something greater than myself and contributing to some of these trophies and contributing to my teacher's legacy," said Angel Lopez, president of AHS We The People Team.

Prior to joining the team, Lopez said he did not know much about American history and government. Unlike Lopez, Margarita Hernandez, secretary of the team said she's always been interested in politics and is hoping to pursue it further after graduation.

"I improved my speaking skills," explained Hernandez. "I know that it's going to be important for me since I'm going to be going into the STEM field and I need to create relationships."

Kaley Pohl is another member on the team who became passionate about U.S. history during her junior year. She told me the team's bond and the coach's support motivated her to remain committed to the program in and outside of school hours.

"The relationships that you grow in this program are really amazing," said Pohl. "You really create a family-like relationship with everyone on the team."

The students also expressed their appreciation for their coach, Nick Hernandez, previous member of Arvin High School's We the People Team for his support during this experience.

"I think it's important for students to see themselves as being capable of doing more in the community and in their school environment," stated Coach Hernandez.

Now that the competition is over, Lopez told me he is proud of his team's accomplishments

"I feel like my team pushed really hard and we should all be very proud of ourselves," said Lopez.

