1/4 Californians' turn to alcohol when making a decision according to new study

Im Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. A new study came out claiming one out of every four Californians turn to alcohol when making an executive decision. Alcohol affects your cognitive judgment skills and some decisions can affect you in the long run.

According to cardrates.com, the survey they conducted explored which financial decision most commonly leads to alcohol consumption.

Filing for bankruptcy: 32%

Taking out a loan: 15%

Retirement plan: 11%

Divorce: 10%

Changing jobs/careers: 8%

Making a large purchase: 6%

Investing a large sum of money: 5%

Ana Olvera said "In terms of making decisions that in itself can be a difficult situation. Stressful situation, because decisions have consequences maybe we hope for good consequences. Sometimes we fear if we make the wrong decision, it will have a negative consequence. It might not just affect ourselves, but our environment our families or our work situation."

Gilbert LaRoque with Bakersfield Recovery Services, tells me that once it becomes an addiction. It's smart to seek help and confide in someone who has been down that same road. Everyone should know there not alone and its okay to reach out for help.

"I'll be honest, I've been down that road. I have 16 years in recovery, it's an everyday thing. There's no cure when you come out of treatment, or you are struggling and you leave the facility. Your certificate doesn't say cured." said Gilbert LaRoque

Alcohol is a depressant meaning when it's consumed, it puts the breaks on our central nervous system.

Ana Olvera said "It has its intended goal so if somebody is wound up or worried about stress they drink. Those feelings of anxiety get lower that's when people think oh this is great it works."

Officials say alcohol addiction does not just hurt the person who suffers from it, but potentially your loved ones and career. There are support organizations if alcohol addiction is present in your life. For 23 ABC, Im Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

If you are in need of support please contact one of these organizations.

Local Alcohol Anonymous: Bakersfield (661) 322-4025

Bakersfield Recover Services: (661) 325-1817

SUD Access Hot Line: Kern County: 866-266-4898

Crisis Hot Line: California: 988

