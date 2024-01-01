Email: Eric.Dockery@kero.com

Eric is your Bakersfield Neighborhood News Reporter!

Eric J. Dockery is a Multimedia Journalist at 23ABC. He joined the team in April 2024 after graduating from Hampton University in Virginia. He studied Strategic Communications and minored in Sports Management. Born and raised in the City of Champions (Inglewood, CA), he was ecstatic to stay in California to continue his dreams.

Sport reporters and commentators are what brought him to the world of journalism. When he was a child, he would watch the Lakers game with his mom and listen to the reporters describe Kobe Bryant's shots to the crowd and viewers. Following the game they would be one of the few who got to interview Bryant. Eric always wanted to follow in those footsteps and get the chance to interview the top players/or people of interest and figure out their opinion on their respective topic. While allowing the world to hear his opinions, and change their perception with his thoughts. In college he had an internship with ESPN+ and worked as a play-by-play announcer for men's and women's basketball, football, and soccer.

After graduating college he started his reporting career at the City of Hawthorne at HCTV 22. He sharpened his skills as a reporter and found his way to the 661.

Please give a warm welcome to your newest Bakersfield Neighborhood News Reporter!